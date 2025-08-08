Menu

Canada

Locked garbage bins coming to downtown Winnipeg

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 8:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Locked garbage bins coming to downtown Winnipeg'
Locked garbage bins coming to downtown Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg will soon install 121 new lockable garbage and recycling bins across the downtown area. Teagan Rasche reports.
Tipped over garbage cans, with their contents splashed onto the sideway, could soon be a thing of the past.

The City of Winnipeg will soon install 121 new lockable garbage and recycling bins across the downtown area. Mayor Scott Gillingham says this is something he’s wanted for a while.

“The way our city looks, really has a big impact on the way we feel about ourselves,” Gillingham said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

