Manitoba state of emergency extended 2 more weeks as wildfires continue

The Manitoba government has extended the provincewide state of emergency as a result of ongoing wildfires.

The province announced Thursday that the state of emergency will be kept in place for two more weeks, until Aug. 22.

The state of emergency was originally declared on July 10.