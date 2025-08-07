Menu

Fire

Manitoba state of emergency extended 2 more weeks as wildfires continue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 3:07 pm
A wildfire in the Flin Flon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. View image in full screen
A wildfire in the Flin Flon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Manitoba Government
The Manitoba government has extended the provincewide state of emergency as a result of ongoing wildfires.

The province announced Thursday that the state of emergency will be kept in place for two more weeks, until Aug. 22.

The state of emergency was originally declared on July 10.

