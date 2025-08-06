Menu

Politics

Manitoba Métis Federation turns down Carney’s invitation to talk major projects

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2025 11:59 am
1 min read
President of the Manitoba Metis Federation David Chartrand speaks to media after the completion of the 43rd Manitoba legislature throne speech at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on November 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. View image in full screen
President of the Manitoba Metis Federation David Chartrand speaks to media after the completion of the 43rd Manitoba legislature throne speech at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on November 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim.
The Manitoba Métis Federation is turning down Prime Minister Mark Carney’s invitation to discuss his government’s controversial major projects legislation, saying it won’t attend the meeting alongside another Métis group it says has no reason to exist.

The federation, which represents Red River Métis, says Carney’s decision to include the Métis Nation of Ontario in Thursday’s meeting undermines the integrity of the gathering and puts the government’s plans for major projects at risk.

Federation president David Chartrand says Ottawa is also propping up the Métis National Council by including it in the meeting, despite the fact that it has only two provincial members left due to conflicts related to the Métis Nation of Ontario.

Carney promised meetings with First Nations, Inuit and Métis after Indigenous leaders said they were not consulted adequately on the major projects legislation and they fear projects will move forward without their input.

While the Manitoba Métis Federation has been generally supportive of the legislation, it now says that Ottawa’s push to approve major projects is at risk if Ottawa negotiates with “illegitimate bodies.”

First Nations and other Métis groups say the communities represented by the MNO have no claim to Métis heritage and Ottawa and Ontario have no right to recognize them.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

