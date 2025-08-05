1 dead, 2 injured after fight breaks out in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and two others have serious injuries after a fight broke out in downtown Brampton early Tuesday.

Police said the fight happened near Centre and Queen streets at around 12:30 a.m.

Officers found one person dead and two others with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release their genders or ages.

It is unclear what caused the fight to break out, or if any weapons were used.

The homicide unit was called in to investigate and the area will be cleared once all evidence is gathered, police said.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.