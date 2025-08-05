Carney expected to face trade war questions as higher tariffs remain

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to face questions about the status of trade talks with the United States on Tuesday as higher tariffs imposed last week by U.S. President Donald Trump remain in place.

Carney will visit a wood product manufacturing facility, his office said and speak to reporters after the visit.

That comes as Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne head to Mexico to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on their two-day visit.

They will also meet with Canadian and Mexican business leaders, “including key players supporting North America’s integrated economy, trade infrastructure and supply chains,” Anand’s office said.

3:56 Ford tells Carney not to ‘roll over’ to Trump on U.S.-Canada trade deal

On Friday, after the U.S.-imposed target date for a trade deal between Canada and the U.S. expired, Trump increased the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

Carney said he was “disappointed” by Trump’s move.

“While the Canadian government is disappointed by this action, we remain committed to CUSMA, which is the world’s second-largest free trade agreement by trading volume,” Carney wrote in a letter posted on X early Friday.

Some in Canada have called for further retaliation.

“Canada shouldn’t settle for anything less than the right deal. Now is not the time to roll over. We need to stand our ground,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

“The federal government needs to hit back with a 50 per cent tariff on U.S. steel and aluminum.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston indicated that his province is considering retaliatory measures of its own.

“Our government will continue its part to support our province and the rest of Canada. Make no mistake: at the provincial level, we will not hesitate to implement retaliatory measures again if they are needed,” Houston said in a statement.