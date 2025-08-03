Crews worked through night to battle growing Cameron Lake wildfire in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews worked through Saturday night to battle the growing wildfire on Vancouver Island that has led to the evacuation of nearly 400 properties.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning along the challenging terrain on the shore of Cameron Lake measures approximately 3.89 square kilometres, up from the 2.45 square kilometre estimate provided Saturday.

The service says operations about 60 kilometres from the City of Nanaimo are focused on protecting “residences, values and critical infrastructure.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The update says fire departments from across Vancouver Island are contributing to structure defense in the Little Qualicum River Village area and the north side of Cameron Lake.

An evacuation order from the Regional District of Nanaimo covers a total of 393 mostly residential properties, including Little Qualicum Falls Park, and evacuation alerts have been issued for 238 other properties.

Story continues below advertisement

The wildfire service says large-scale water delivery systems are being established and heavy equipment is working to create control lines in workable ground.