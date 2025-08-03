SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Crews worked through night to battle growing Cameron Lake wildfire in B.C.

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2025 3:14 pm
1 min read
The Wesley Ridge wildfire is 0.9 square kilometres in size and located on the opposite side of Cameron Lake from Highway 4 is shown in this B.C. Wildfire Service handout photo. View image in full screen
The Wesley Ridge wildfire is 0.9 square kilometres in size and located on the opposite side of Cameron Lake from Highway 4 is shown in this B.C. Wildfire Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - B.C. Wildfire Services
Fire crews worked through Saturday night to battle the growing wildfire on Vancouver Island that has led to the evacuation of nearly 400 properties.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning along the challenging terrain on the shore of Cameron Lake measures approximately 3.89 square kilometres, up from the 2.45 square kilometre estimate provided Saturday.

The service says operations about 60 kilometres from the City of Nanaimo are focused on protecting “residences, values and critical infrastructure.”

The update says fire departments from across Vancouver Island are contributing to structure defense in the Little Qualicum River Village area and the north side of Cameron Lake.

An evacuation order from the Regional District of Nanaimo covers a total of 393 mostly residential properties, including Little Qualicum Falls Park, and evacuation alerts have been issued for 238 other properties.

The wildfire service says large-scale water delivery systems are being established and heavy equipment is working to create control lines in workable ground.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

