In Case You Missed It
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Local

your local region

National

Fire

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches amid B.C. wildfire fight

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season
Wildfires are showing no signs of slowing down throughout the province with at least 3 new blazes sparking up this week. Joining us with more on the state of B.C.'s wildifre season is Mike Flannigan, wildfire expert at Thompson Rivers University.
Environment Canada has issued more than a dozen severe thunderstorm watches across British Columbia as the province continues to fight multiple wildfires.

Forecasters say conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

The watches cover large swaths of the Interior, including the Okanagan, the Peace River region and Prince George.

Fort Nelson is under a severe thunderstorm warning, as the weather office says meteorologists are tracking a storm capable of producing up to heavy rain and hail the size of nickels.

More than 35,000 lightning strikes were recorded across B.C. between July 30 and 31, resulting in several new wildfire starts.

Environment Canada lifted the heat warning that had been in place in B.C., but multiple regions are under special air quality statements due to smoke.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard lists 146 active fires, including some that have resulted in evacuation orders and alerts.

Many Peachland residents returning home after wildfire evacuation
© 2025 The Canadian Press

