As Trump hikes tariffs, B.C. jobs minister urges Carney to ‘negotiate hard’

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s minister of jobs and economic growth is urging the federal government to stand firm and “negotiate hard” when trying to find a solution to 35 per cent tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s

Ravi Kahlon’s advice to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his negotiating team is to keep up what they’re doing, and “find a path forward the best they can.”

A statement from Premier David Eby’s office says he remains focused on protecting workers and businesses in B.C. from the “deeply harmful tariffs” imposed by Trump’s administration.

It says Eby supports the federal government’s efforts to get a “good deal” for Canada, adding that he looks forward to speaking to the prime minister about the situation.

1:09 Scott Moe says Canada should lower or remove counter-tariffs on the U.S.

The United States imposed a 35 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods outside the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade after an agreement couldn’t be reached by the Aug. 1 deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

Several other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom and the European Union, have reached deals before the deadline.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kahlon said Trump is “constantly finding ways to raise the temperature” so “they can squeeze out the most” from any agreement.

He said he believes Carney and Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc are taking the right approach, “which is keeping their head down, continue to be at the table, continue to find solutions, and not getting distracted by the day-to-day swings of the president of the United States.”

He said he would also highlight the importance of the softwood lumber industry for B.C., which is just as crucial as the auto industry is to Ontario.

“The forest sector here in British Columbia should get the same support,” Kahlon said.

Both Eby and Kahlon have repeatedly argued that the long-running softwood lumber dispute with the United States should be part of a larger deal.

5:53 CCPA on new Trump tariffs against Canada

Brian Menzies, executive director of the Independent Wood Processors Association of British Columbia, said he is “not very optimistic” that a future deal would also resolve the softwood dispute as the industry already faces combined tariffs and duties of almost 35 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been at this for eight years now, and there doesn’t seem to be enough of a push on the American side to resolve this,” he said.

Menzies also favours ongoing negotiations with the United States to resolve the tariff dispute.

“I would say it’s better to get a good deal than a bad deal,” he said. “I’d say right now, ‘Do your best to stand up for what’s important for Canada,'” he said.

Menzies said being “kowtowed and pushed over” is not good for Canada or the United States.

“People respect people who stand up for what’s important to them, and that’s the basis for any negotiation,” Menzies said.

Menzies noted that any future deal with the United States might not last long, given Trump’s temperament.

Kahlon agreed. “We take nothing for granted,” he said.

“It’s a sad state for us in Canada to have a partner down south that doesn’t honour a handshake, an agreement,” he said. “It’s hard to do business with somebody that is hard to trust when these things come.”

Kahlon added that even the United Kingdom and the European Union are not sure if they actually have agreements with the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

“So the uncertainty continues,” he said.