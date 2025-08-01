Canada should ‘stand up’ to U.S. after Trump tariff hike, B.C. forestry exec says

Send this page to someone via email

An executive in British Columbia’s forestry industry says Canada should stand up to the United States, even after U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs to 35 per cent from 25 per cent on some goods.

Brian Menzies, executive director of the Independent Wood Processors Association of British Columbia, says being “kowtowed and pushed over” is neither good for Canada nor the United States.

Menzies says “people respect people who stand up for what’s important for them,” and if Canada does not stand up now, it won’t be in a “strong position to advocate for what’s important.”

Menzies’ comments come after Trump had announced tariffs of 35 per cent on all Canadian goods outside the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade.

A statement from Premier David Eby’s office says he remains focused on protecting workers and businesses in B.C. from the “deeply harmful tariffs” imposed by Trump’s administration.

The statement says that Eby supports the federal government’s efforts to get a “good deal” for Canada, adding that he looks forward to speaking to Prime Minister Carney about the situation.