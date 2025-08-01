Menu

U.S. News

Trump fires U.S. Labor Statistics head after weak July jobs report

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 1, 2025 2:40 pm
1 min read
President Donald Trump leaves after an event to sign VA Home Loan Program Reform Act into law in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
President Donald Trump leaves after an event to sign VA Home Loan Program Reform Act into law in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
U.S President Donald Trump on Friday ordered that the commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika L. McEntarfer, be fired after data showed employment growth was weaker than expected last month.

McEntarfer was nominated by former President Joe Biden to serve in the role in 2023 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate the following year.

“We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Chris Reese

© 2025 Reuters

