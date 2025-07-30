CF Snowbirds to put on a show over Edmonton on Wednesday

See more sharing options

Heads up, Edmonton — the Canadian Forces Snowbirds are coming to town on Wednesday evening.

The aerial team said it will be bringing the pride, precision and teamwork of the Canadian Forces to the skies above Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, but will be visible from many areas of the River Valley and downtown.

The Royal Canadian Air Force team will begin their show over the downtown core on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

“We’ll be flying a 15–20 minute non-aerobatic display featuring our signature tight formations and smooth formation changes; the kind of performance that showcases teamwork, skill, and professionalism of your Canadian Armed Forces,” the group said in a post on its social media.

The Snowbirds were first created in 1971 and have performed at airshows in Canada and the U.S. for decades. They fly the Canadair CT-114 Tutor, a jet that was used by the Canadian Forces as “basic pilot-training aircraft” between 1963 and 2000.

The CF Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, are based in Moose Jaw and comprised of Canadian Armed Forces members and National Defence Public Service employees.

Representing the Army, Navy and Air Force, the Snowbirds team includes pilots, technicians (aviation, avionics, aircraft structure, supply), mobile support operators, resource management support clerks, an engineering officer, a logistics officer and a public affairs officer.