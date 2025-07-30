Distracted driving a major concern among Manitobans: CAA survey

Send this page to someone via email

Distracted driving is top-of-mind for Manitobans, according to a new survey conducted by the local branch of CAA.

The auto club said the study found that 88 per cent of drivers polled said they’re “somewhat” or “very” concerned about distracted driving — with 63 per cent saying they’ve seen distracted drivers nearly cause collisions. A further 46 per cent admitted they, themselves, have engaged in distracted driving.

CAA’s Ewald Friesen said those results aren’t a shock, seeing as distracted driving is currently the top cause of deaths on roads in the province, according to Manitoba Public Insurance.

“It is no surprise that Manitobans are concerned about the dangerous driving they have witnessed, especially when it comes to distracted drivers,” Friesen said.

“What is most concerning, however, is that currently, Manitoba does not have a specific distracted driving law, which could help deter distracted drivers and increase road safety.

“We know that drivers who text are far more likely to be involved in a crash or near-crash compared to non-distracted drivers. Distractions inside and outside your vehicle can draw your focus away from where it needs to be most.”

CAA Manitoba’s survey results also highlighted speeding as a major concern across the province, with 82 per cent of those polled expressing their concern, and the majority supporting the use of automatic speed enforcement (ASE) cameras.

Friesen said the photo enforcement cameras are currently only used in Winnipeg.

“ASEs can be a valuable tool in positively shifting driver behaviour and protecting vulnerable road users, especially in areas with schools and community centres,” he said.

“Photo radar cameras should not be used as a revenue generator but rather as a tool to encourage safe driving behaviours, especially in school zones.”

The survey, which was conducted with just over 500 adult drivers in Manitoba, also showed strong support for harsher fines and penalties for repeat offenders.