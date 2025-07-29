West Kelowna raises concerns over MAGA musician’s planned performance

Send this page to someone via email

A British Columbia city says it has “increased concerns” about public safety over an upcoming concert by an American Christian musician who’s outspoken in the Make America Great Again movement.

Sean Feucht is due to play at the Memorial Park Amphitheatre in West Kelowna on Aug. 23, but the city says in a statement that it is reviewing safety and security plans connected to the private booking.

Feucht, who ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for U.S. Congress in 2020, is a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and has previously been criticized over his remarks about the LGBTQ+ community and his opposition to abortion.

A spokeswoman for West Kelowna says in a statement issued Tuesday that staff are reviewing the safety and security plans of the private booking and working with the RCMP to assess public safety for this event.

The city says that “limited information” had been provided by the event organizer at the time of the booking, although the organizer needs to meet the necessary security and safety requirements.

The artist has faced backlash on the Canadian tour, with six of his concerts scheduled in Central and Eastern Canada cancelled last week.

Feucht is also scheduled to host another show in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park on Aug. 24, and the city says that it is reviewing the host’s special events permit.

No one from Feucht’s tour replied to a request for comment.