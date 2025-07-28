Othello Tunnels closed after fatal fall into Coquihalla River

See more sharing options

RCMP say planning efforts are underway to recover the body of a 19-year-old man believed to have died after falling into the Coquihalla River near the Othello Tunnels on Saturday.

Mounties say the man fell into the water at Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park shortly after 6 p.m.

Search-and-rescue crews were able to rescue a bystander who got trapped while trying to find the victim.

However, an extensive search of the area, which included the use of a drone, was unable to locate the man.

Police believe he was trapped below the surface due to powerful currents in the river.

An RCMP dive team has attended the site to help with planning, but a recovery operation won’t happen until a later date due to the steep terrain and fast-flowing water.

The Othello Tunnels have been closed until further notice.