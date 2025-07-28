Menu

Crime

Winnipegger, 18, arrested on flight to Japan after discovery of meth: border officials

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
A Winnipegger is facing drug trafficking charges after being arrested at the Calgary airport en route to Japan, border officials say.

The 18-year-old was arrested June 23, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said, when officers searched luggage headed for Narita International Airport. The luggage contained around 30 kg of meth, the CBSA said, and the suspect had to be removed from the overseas flight they had already boarded.

A joint operation between RCMP, the integrated border enforcement team, and local police in Calgary investigated the incident, and the accused was charged with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of exporting, and attempting to export prohibited goods,

“This seizure demonstrates the dedication and expertise of CBSA’s border services officers as they work to prevent illegal drugs from breaching our borders,” said Janalee Bell-Bouychuk, CBSA regional director, in a statement.

“Through our key partnerships with the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service, the CBSA works to disrupt those attempting to smuggle illegal narcotics and hold them accountable.”

