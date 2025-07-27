Menu

Canada

Ontario Provincial Police investigating drowning of three-year-old near Cornwall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2025 3:10 pm
1 min read
A three-year-old drowned at Mille Roches Beach in Long Sault, Ont., Saturday. Despite resuscitation efforts, the child died in hospital. OPP are investigating. View image in full screen
A three-year-old drowned at Mille Roches Beach in Long Sault, Ont., Saturday. Despite resuscitation efforts, the child died in hospital. OPP are investigating. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a three-year-old drowned in the community of Long Sault on Saturday.

Police say emergency services were called out to Mille Roches Beach around 5:45 p.m. regarding a child who had no vital signs.

They say off-duty medical professionals were attempting to resuscitate the child.

Police say the child was rushed to hospital and despite life-saving efforts, the three-year-old died.

The child’s identity is not being released out of respect for the family.

Long Sault is located about 15 kilometres west of Cornwall, Ont.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

