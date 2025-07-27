Ontario Provincial Police investigating drowning of three-year-old near Cornwall

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a three-year-old drowned in the community of Long Sault on Saturday.
Police say emergency services were called out to Mille Roches Beach around 5:45 p.m. regarding a child who had no vital signs.
They say off-duty medical professionals were attempting to resuscitate the child.
Police say the child was rushed to hospital and despite life-saving efforts, the three-year-old died.
The child’s identity is not being released out of respect for the family.
Long Sault is located about 15 kilometres west of Cornwall, Ont.
