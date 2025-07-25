Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dogs, crews and helicopters deployed to find missing B.C. hiker in Banff

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2025 1:51 pm
1 min read
Castle Mountain in Banff National Park is shown in a June 2023 photo. View image in full screen
Castle Mountain in Banff National Park is shown in a June 2023 photo. Colette Derworiz/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The search continues for a B.C. paramedic who has been missing since Wednesday while on a hike and was last seen in Banff National Park.

Chad Singer, 42, of Radium, B.C., started his hike near the Aurora Creek trail, east of Radium Hot Springs.

RCMP say he was last seen that afternoon in Marvel Pass in the national park.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the trail system can connect to trails near Marvel Lake and the trail network between Sunshine Mountain, Banff and Mount Shark in Kananaskis.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Gina Slaney says the Parks Canada Banff Field Unit is managing the search, which includes ground search teams, a helicopter visual thermal search and the Parks Canada canine team.

Trending Now

She says the RCMP is also sending in its own dogs to help find Singer.

Story continues below advertisement

“At approximately 2 p.m. on the 23rd he separated from his friend as he wished to continue a climb that his friend didn’t want to attempt,” Slaney said.

“He did not return to the trailhead and was reported as missing.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He did not return to the trailhead and was reported as missing."
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices