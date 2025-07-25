Dogs, crews and helicopters deployed to find missing B.C. hiker in Banff

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues for a B.C. paramedic who has been missing since Wednesday while on a hike and was last seen in Banff National Park.

Chad Singer, 42, of Radium, B.C., started his hike near the Aurora Creek trail, east of Radium Hot Springs.

RCMP say he was last seen that afternoon in Marvel Pass in the national park.

Police say the trail system can connect to trails near Marvel Lake and the trail network between Sunshine Mountain, Banff and Mount Shark in Kananaskis.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Gina Slaney says the Parks Canada Banff Field Unit is managing the search, which includes ground search teams, a helicopter visual thermal search and the Parks Canada canine team.

She says the RCMP is also sending in its own dogs to help find Singer.

“At approximately 2 p.m. on the 23rd he separated from his friend as he wished to continue a climb that his friend didn’t want to attempt,” Slaney said.