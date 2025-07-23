3 miners trapped underground at B.C.’s Red Chris copper and gold mine

Send this page to someone via email

Three miners are trapped underground at B.C.’s Red Chris copper and gold mine, Premier David Eby said on Wednesday morning.

Eby, speaking at the premier’s meeting in Huntsville, Ont., said the incident happened earlier on Tuesday at the mine in northwestern B.C.

He said the miners are not injured and are believed to be in a refuge area.

A rescue is now underway to free the miners.

“B.C. miners are the best in the world, our rescue teams are exceptional,” Eby said.

Two miners are from B.C. and one is from Ontario, he added.

In a statement, Newmont Corporation, which is the world’s leading gold mining company and owns and operates the Red Chris mine, said on two “fall of ground” incidents happened on Tuesday morning in the access way to the underground work area.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the time of the initial incident, three business partner employees were working more than 500 meters beyond the affected zone and were asked to relocate to a designated refuge station before a subsequent fall of ground blocked the access way,” the company said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Following the first event, contact was established with the individuals and confirmation was received that they had safely relocated to one of multiple self-contained refuge bays. The refuge stations are equipped with adequate food, water and ventilation to support an extended stay.”

The company said the second fall of ground event restricted communication and it is working to assemble specialist teams from the nearby mine sites to respond to the situation.

“Obviously, it’s very concerning for the workers, for the sector,” Eby said.

RCMP confirmed that they have not been notified of the incident at this time.

WorkSafeBC said the mine does not fall within its jurisdiction. In B.C., mine safety jurisdiction falls under the Ministry of Ministry and Critical Minerals, specifically through the Mines Act and the Health, Safety and Reclamation Code for Mines.

In a statement, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, Jagrup Brar, said the government is working closely with Newmont Corporation to support the rescue effort.

“Our thoughts are with the workers, their families and co-workers, and we will do everything we can to support the company’s efforts to ensure the affected workers are brought to safety as soon as possible,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry has dispatched a geotechnical inspector of mines to the site and the Ministry of Transportation expedited a permit to allow heavy equipment to be moved from the nearby Brucejack mine to Red Chris.

More to come.