Environment

Massive rainfall in Calgary causes chaos during busy morning commute

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 3:54 pm
2 min read
Damaged roads, caused by heavy rain, led to reports of more than a dozen vehicles becoming stranded after getting flat tires along Glenmore Trail during the busy morning rush hour in Calgary on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Damaged roads, caused by heavy rain, led to reports of more than a dozen vehicles becoming stranded after getting flat tires along Glenmore Trail during the busy morning rush hour in Calgary on Tuesday. Global News
On Tuesday morning, there were reports of more than a dozen vehicles stranded along Glenmore Trail near Crowchild Trail southwest, due to flat tires caused by the hazardous road conditions.

Drivers called it a large pothole. The city called in a “defect” in the road where crews were preparing the road for paving and said the work was “compromised” by the recent heavy rainfall in the Calgary area.

It was gridlock along Glenmore Trail in Calgary this morning after tow trucks and Calgary police were called out to help more than a dozen motorists who reported getting flat tires from damaged pavement caused by heavy rain. View image in full screen
It was gridlock along Glenmore Trail in Calgary this morning after tow trucks and Calgary police were called out to help more than a dozen motorists who reported getting flat tires from damaged pavement caused by heavy rain. Global News

Calgary police officers were called out to help redirect traffic as stranded drivers waited for a tow or scrambled to change their tires.

The heavy rain also forced the closure of southbound Tsuut’ina Trail between Glenmore and 90 Avenue S.W. for several hours, causing traffic gridlock during the morning rush hour.

A large section of Tsuut'ina Trail southwest was also shut down for several hours on Tuesday because of localized flooding caused by heavy rain. View image in full screen
A large section of Tsuut’ina Trail southwest was also shut down for several hours on Tuesday because of localized flooding caused by heavy rain. Global News

With up to 50 mm of rain expected to fall over 24 hours before it tapers off Tuesday evening — added to the nearly 110 mm that has fallen so far this month — Calgary is on its way to more than doubling the 65 mm of rain that falls on the city in an average July.

On Tuesday a heavy rainfall warning was in place for a large area west of Calgary, including the city of Calgary itself, with Environment Canada warning localized flooding was possible in low-lying areas.

While much of Canada basks in warm summer weather, in Calgary the daytime high on Tuesday was forecast to hit just 11 C with the possibility of some overnight snow at high elevations in the Rocky Mountains. View image in full screen
While much of Canada basks in warm summer weather, in Calgary the daytime high on Tuesday was forecast to hit just 11 C with the possibility of some overnight snow at high elevations in the Rocky Mountains. Global News

With temperatures expected to tumble to near freezing along the Rocky Mountain foothills — in Banff, the overnight temperature is forecast to hit 3 C — Environment Canada also warned of a risk of frost and even some snow at higher elevations.

In Calgary, the daytime high temperature on Tuesday was forecast to reach a high of just 11 C — less than half the 32 C the mercury hit on the same day last year.

Wednesday will see the return of more normal, summer-like weather with the forecast for Calgary calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 23 C.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the forecast is for lots of sun and a high of 28 C.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

