Enhancements announced for federal AgriStability program to combat drought, tariffs

The federal and Saskatchewan governments have announced significant adjustments to the AgriStability program for the 2025 crop year aimed at providing additional financial relief to producers facing trade instability and non-ideal weather conditions.

In a recent virtual meeting, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald, and Saskatchewan’s Minister of Agriculture, Daryl Harrison, unveiled changes to improve AgriStability’s support for farmers.

MacDonald emphasized, “We are working together to deliver for producers right across the country to make sure our programs work for them. That is why, at our meeting last week, we agreed to make changes to AgriStability so that producers facing trade uncertainty and dry conditions have more protection.”

For 2025, AgriStability participants will see their compensation rate increase to 90 per cent from 80 per cent. This change means farmers experiencing a significant decline in their margins will receive 90 cents for every dollar of loss.

Additionally, the maximum payout per operation is rising to $6 million from $3 million.

“Supporting producers with immediate changes to AgriStability increases the effectiveness of the program,” Harrison said.

“Reliable and effective business risk management programs help protect against large declines in producers’ margins and are an important tool for a strong agricultural sector in Saskatchewan.”

Bill Prybylski, president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS), welcomed these changes but noted there is still room for improvement.

“It’s nice to see that the compensation level increased from 80 to 90 per cent, but we’re still only looking at a 70 per cent coverage level. So, there’s still areas of the programming that we would like to see improved.”

Saskatchewan’s agricultural sector is currently facing a combination of challenges, from tariffs on key exports like canola and pork to severe drought conditions affecting various regions.

The changes to AgriStability come at a crucial time for farmers who are dealing with both immediate and ongoing financial pressures.

While some livestock producers will need to wait until 2026 for changes to feed inventory pricing, this adjustment is expected to better reflect the real-world conditions of farms, particularly during drought years.

“We’re optimistic about the changes for livestock producers, particularly in drought-stricken areas,” said Prybylski. “But there’s still more work to be done to make sure the program fully addresses the unique needs of farmers across the province.”

The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) has already started implementing the updates, and producers are encouraged to review their eligibility.

The deadline for enrollment in AgriStability for the 2025 program year has been extended to July 31, 2025.