Crime

Inmate charged with murder in death of B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inmate charged in death of serial killer Robert Pickton'
Inmate charged in death of serial killer Robert Pickton
WATCH: A federal inmate has been charged in the death of serial killer Robert Pickton.
A federal inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of serial killer Robert Pickton last year.

Martin Charest, 52, was charged on July 3 for allegedly attacking Pickton at Quebec’s Port-Cartier maximum security prison.

Pickton died in hospital on May 31, 2024, 12 days after he was assaulted, but no charges were laid at the time.

An investigation report released earlier this month revealed Pickton was assaulted by a fellow inmate who broke a broom handle and thrust it into his face, and a separate report by an independent observer named Charest as the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Fatal prison assault of serial killer Robert Pickton included broken-off broom handle: report'
Fatal prison assault of serial killer Robert Pickton included broken-off broom handle: report

Pickton was convicted in 2007 on six counts of second-degree murder but was suspected of killing dozens more women at his pig farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Charest will appear in court on Thursday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

