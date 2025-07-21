Nova Scotia premier misses Halifax Pride parade for second consecutive year

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s premier was absent from this weekend’s Halifax Pride parade, marking the second year in a row he has missed the largest LGBTQ+ celebration in Atlantic Canada.

Fiona Kerr, executive director of Halifax Pride, says the Progressive Conservatives did not participate in the parade because they were late to register and float spots had filled up.

Catherine Klimek, a spokesperson for Premier Tim Houston’s office, says the PC Party was on the wait-list for Saturday’s parade, but she did not immediately answer when asked if he had tried to join another group’s float.

Houston says he missed last year’s Pride parade because the RCMP had warned of potential disruptions from protesters.

The last time Houston marched in the parade was in 2022, and the event was cancelled in 2023.

Nova Scotia’s NDP and Liberal parties each participated with a parade float this weekend, leaving the Progressive Conservatives as the only major political party not represented.

Klimek says the premier spent his Saturday at an annual stock car race in Antigonish, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.