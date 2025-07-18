Dauphin man accused of resisting, assaulting Manitoba RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

A Dauphin man is facing a half-dozen charges after allegedly attacking a Manitoba RCMP officer who tried to arrest him.

Police said they were called to a William Street home in Dauphin just after midnight Friday, and were told an unwanted man was inside, breaching conditions of his release.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man had already fled, but a victim — who wasn’t injured in the incident — described the victim, who was known to police.

The man was spotted a short time later, but took off on foot when police tried to arrest him. He was tracked down to a back alley with the help of a drone, and is accused of charging at an officer when told he was under arrest.

After a short struggle and the use of a taser, the 33-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

He now faces four counts of failing to comply with a release order, as well as charges of resisting a peace officer and assault on a peace officer.