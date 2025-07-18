Menu

Politics

Manitoba to spend $2M on upgrades to Spruce Woods Provincial Park

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 2:26 pm
1 min read
Spruce Woods Provincial Park, Manitoba. View image in full screen
Spruce Woods Provincial Park, Manitoba. Allan Robertson/submitted/File
The province says it’s spending more than $2 million to spruce up Spruce Woods Provincial Park in western Manitoba.

Environment and climate change minister Mike Moyes announced the upgrades Friday, and said the funding will go toward “significant” work on two trails — including a new floating boardwalk and viewing platform, as well as the replacement of a flood-damaged bridge — plus 70 new electrical pedestals for campers and additional equipment.

“This investment represents our government’s commitment to improving Spruce Woods Provincial Park in the Westman region for families to explore and enjoy,” Moyes said in a statement.

“With free park entry for 2025, this summer is the perfect time for Manitobans to enjoy our beautiful parks and take in all they have to offer.”

A volunteer non-profit group aimed at enhancing public enjoyment at the park said it’s proud to be working with the province to make needed changes.

“These upgrades reflect our shared values of environmental stewardship and community engagement, and we look forward to the lasting positive impact they will have on Spruce Woods and the Westman region,” said Ann Stout, president of Friends of Spruce Woods Provincial Park.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

