Plane makes emergency landing after passenger attempts to open door mid-flight

Send this page to someone via email

A flight from Omaha, Neb., to Detroit was diverted on Thursday due to an “unruly passenger,” according to police.

SkyWest Flight 3612, which was operating as a Delta connection for the flight, left Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and was diverted to the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, because of an “in-air disturbance” by a passenger.

The passenger allegedly got into an altercation with a flight attendant and attempted to open an emergency exit door mid-flight.

“The flight diverted to Cedar Rapids where police officers met the flight and arrested the individual,” the Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a press release.

Mario Nikprelaj, 23, from Nebraska, was transported to the Linn County Correctional Centre and charged with disorderly conduct, assault, possession of prescription medication, a tax stamp violation and first-degree harassment.

Story continues below advertisement

Police added that further charges are possible pending further investigation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a statement, SkyWest Airlines said it has a zero-tolerance policy for unruly behaviour, “as safety for our customers and crew is our top priority.”

Nikprelaj appeared in court virtually from Linn County Jail on Friday and a judge gave him a US$10,000 bond and a no-contact order, according to ABC affiliate KCRG.

This marks yet another incident this year involving a passenger attempting to open an aircraft door mid-flight.

In April, a man was arrested and charged after he allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit doors of an AirAsia X plane mid-flight twice.

The incident took place on a Sydney-bound flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to Australian Federal Police.

Story continues below advertisement

After the man was escorted to a seat in the middle of the aircraft, he allegedly once again tried to open a different emergency exit door and was then restrained by the plane’s crew. During the interaction, the man allegedly assaulted one of the plane’s employees.

“The man was then restrained by crew and passengers, during which he allegedly assaulted an airline staff member,” police said.

Shadi Taiseer Alsaaydeh, 46, from Jordan, was charged with two counts of endangering the safety of an aircraft and one count of assaulting cabin crew. He was arrested by police when the flight landed at Sydney International Airport.