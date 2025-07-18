Menu

Canada

China threatens Canada with countermeasures over steel import curbs

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 18, 2025 1:00 pm
1 min read
China’s commerce ministry called on Canada to correct the “wrong practice” of restrictions on steel imports and said in a statement on Friday it would take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms.

Ottawa this week introduced a tariff rate quota for countries with which it has free trade agreements, excluding the U.S., and imposed additional tariffs on steel imports from all countries containing steel melted and poured in China before the end of July.

–Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Barbara Lewis

© 2025 Reuters

