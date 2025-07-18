Menu

Environment

Saskatchewan, Manitoba face more air quality warnings from wildfire smoke

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2025 7:42 am
1 min read
Air quality warnings remain in effect for parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba as wildfire smoke continues to linger over the region.

Environment Canada says the northwestern Saskatchewan community of Buffalo Narrows will see some of the poorest conditions, with the air quality health Index hitting the “very high risk” rating of over 10 throughout Friday and into Saturday.

The city of Prince Albert, Sask., is also affected by the smoky air, where Environment Canada says the index is also expected to be at over 10 throughout Friday.

In northwestern Manitoba, Environment Canada says the Flin Flon area is also under warning, with the index forecasted to drop from high risk to moderate risk by Saturday.

The agency says smoke is expected to cause reduced visibility and poor air quality throughout the rest of the week.

There were 118 active wildfires burning across Manitoba as of Thursday, with Saskatchewan reporting 48 active wildfires.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

