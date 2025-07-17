Menu

Video link
Headline link
Consumer

Canadians facing higher costs, more debt

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 6:53 pm
2 min read
A variety of credit cards are shown View image in full screen
FILE - A variety of credit cards are shown on Jan. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. Seriously overdue credit card debt is at the highest level in 14 years, and people 35 and under are struggling more than other age groups to pay their bills. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File). STW
According to the Credit Counselling Society, the cost of living continues to climb in Canada but wages simply aren’t keeping pace.

This widening gap is forcing an increasing number of Canadians to rely on credit cards not just for emergencies, but for everyday necessities like groceries and utility bills.

“Canadians are increasingly using their credit to cover basic living expenses,” says Amanda Martin, Credit Counselling Society’s partnerships and education interim director.

“No longer for just emergencies, but it’s more, ‘I need groceries, I have a hydro bill.’”

This growing reliance on credit is a strong indicator of a deeper affordability crisis, with credit counsellors pointing to high debt levels as a major concern.

According to the Credit Counselling Society, in 2023, the average unsecured debt for an individual was $22,000.

That number jumped by 30 per cent in just two years, with the average unsecured debt now exceeding $28,000.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Canada’s inflation rate rises to 1.9% in June'
Business Matters: Canada’s inflation rate rises to 1.9% in June

Manitobans, too, face a similar problem.

Manitoba Harvest, a food bank, is now reporting a significant shift in who is seeking their services.

“Working people coming to Harvest, that’s been the biggest change in terms of who’s coming to a food bank,” says Vince Barletta, CEO of Manitoba Harvest.

“Traditionally, we saw a lot of individuals who are on income assistance, benefits or the unemployed using food banks.”

And Barletta is not talking about a small bracket of people.

“This past year, almost 45 per cent of people who visited a food bank in Manitoba… have a job,” he says

This increased demand weighs heavily on food banks.

“This year, Harvest will spend around $4.5 million buying food to supplement the tens of millions of food value that is donated from across the agricultural and food sector here in Manitoba and beyond,” Barletta says.

And while organizations like Manitoba Harvest will continue to serve and raise money for those who need it, reliance on credit debt and food banks should raise major concerns.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

