Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Remains of U.S. tourist found in Turks and Caicos after he vanished on vacation

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 10:56 am
3 min read
Brian Tarrence, 51, was last seen leaving his condo around 3:30 a.m. at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. View image in full screen
Brian Tarrence, 51, was last seen leaving his condo around 3:30 a.m. at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. Turks and Caicos Royal Police Force
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A body found in Turks and Caicos nearly two weeks ago has now been identified as Brian Tarrence, an American tourist who vanished while on vacation there last month.

On Wednesday, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RT&CIPF) said that Tarrence’s remains were found during a search on July 5, but they were only able to confirm his identity on July 16 after receiving the results of a forensic dental analysis.

“An autopsy conducted on July 11th revealed no signs of trauma, and at this time, there is no suspicion of foul play,” police said in a media statement on Facebook. “The RT&CIPF continues to await the final autopsy and toxicology reports to complete the investigation.”

Police said Tarrence, 51, was last seen on June 25. Following a series of co-ordinated search operations, his body was located on July 5.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RT&CIPF extends our condolences to Mr. Tarrence’s family and friends during this difficult time. We thank the public for their patience and support as we continue the investigation,” police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Tarrence,” Hon. Zhavargo Jolly, Minister of Tourism, said.

“We are grateful to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force and to every individual, volunteer, and organisation who took part in the search. The entire Turks and Caicos community mourns this loss alongside the Tarrence family.”

Paul Pennicook, interim CEO consultant of Experience Turks and Caicos, added: “This is a deeply tragic outcome, and our hearts go out to Mr. Tarrence’s wife and family. We are committed to supporting them in any way we can during this difficult time.”

Tarrence was last seen on security footage leaving his rental home in Grace Bay, Providenciales, and walking toward the downtown area around 3:30 a.m., according to private investigator Carl DeFazio.

DeFazio, who was hired by Tarrence’s family, told News 12 Westchester that nothing was out of the ordinary leading up to his disappearance.

“Everything prior to the point where he walked out of that house, he seems fine,” DeFazio said. “They had a boat trip and went to dinner, just like every other family would do when they’re here.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Tarrence, who recently moved to Manhattan, arrived in Turks and Caicos with his wife on June 22. They planned to stay until June 29.

The evening Tarrence went missing, his wife had gone to bed. When she woke up, he was no longer at the Airbnb.

“They seemed to be having a normal couple days, and he ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place and in the middle of Grace Bay Road,” DeFazio told Fox News. “We have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven’t heard from him since.”

On July 5, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force shared that the body of an unidentified deceased male had been found around 9:06 a.m. in the Grace Bay area “in a state of decomposition.”

“The body was not found for 10 days in 90-plus [degree] heat,” DeFazio said.

The private investigator previously told People magazine that the body was found close to the Airbnb where Tarrence and his wife were staying.

“He was found a 20-minute walk from where he was last seen,” DeFazio added. “I would say about a block off of Leeward Highway in a little residential commercial area.”

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices