Remains of U.S. tourist found in Turks and Caicos after he vanished on vacation

Send this page to someone via email

A body found in Turks and Caicos nearly two weeks ago has now been identified as Brian Tarrence, an American tourist who vanished while on vacation there last month.

On Wednesday, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RT&CIPF) said that Tarrence’s remains were found during a search on July 5, but they were only able to confirm his identity on July 16 after receiving the results of a forensic dental analysis.

“An autopsy conducted on July 11th revealed no signs of trauma, and at this time, there is no suspicion of foul play,” police said in a media statement on Facebook. “The RT&CIPF continues to await the final autopsy and toxicology reports to complete the investigation.”

Police said Tarrence, 51, was last seen on June 25. Following a series of co-ordinated search operations, his body was located on July 5.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RT&CIPF extends our condolences to Mr. Tarrence’s family and friends during this difficult time. We thank the public for their patience and support as we continue the investigation,” police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Tarrence,” Hon. Zhavargo Jolly, Minister of Tourism, said.

“We are grateful to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force and to every individual, volunteer, and organisation who took part in the search. The entire Turks and Caicos community mourns this loss alongside the Tarrence family.”

Paul Pennicook, interim CEO consultant of Experience Turks and Caicos, added: “This is a deeply tragic outcome, and our hearts go out to Mr. Tarrence’s wife and family. We are committed to supporting them in any way we can during this difficult time.”

Tarrence was last seen on security footage leaving his rental home in Grace Bay, Providenciales, and walking toward the downtown area around 3:30 a.m., according to private investigator Carl DeFazio.

DeFazio, who was hired by Tarrence’s family, told News 12 Westchester that nothing was out of the ordinary leading up to his disappearance.

“Everything prior to the point where he walked out of that house, he seems fine,” DeFazio said. “They had a boat trip and went to dinner, just like every other family would do when they’re here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tarrence, who recently moved to Manhattan, arrived in Turks and Caicos with his wife on June 22. They planned to stay until June 29.

The evening Tarrence went missing, his wife had gone to bed. When she woke up, he was no longer at the Airbnb.

“They seemed to be having a normal couple days, and he ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place and in the middle of Grace Bay Road,” DeFazio told Fox News. “We have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven’t heard from him since.”

On July 5, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force shared that the body of an unidentified deceased male had been found around 9:06 a.m. in the Grace Bay area “in a state of decomposition.”

“The body was not found for 10 days in 90-plus [degree] heat,” DeFazio said.

The private investigator previously told People magazine that the body was found close to the Airbnb where Tarrence and his wife were staying.

“He was found a 20-minute walk from where he was last seen,” DeFazio added. “I would say about a block off of Leeward Highway in a little residential commercial area.”