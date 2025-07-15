Menu

Canada

CRTC seeks public input on improving Canada’s alert system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 2:26 pm
1 min read
Canada's telecommunications regulator is launching a consultation aimed at improving the national public alerting system that is used to warn Canadians about emergency situations such as severe weather and other concerns to public safety. A person holds a cellphone showing an emergency alert in February when Southwestern British Columbia was rocked by an earthquake, which triggered some concern about the consistency and timing of alerts sent to residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Young
Canada’s telecommunications regulator is launching a consultation aimed at improving the national public alerting system that is used to warn Canadians about emergency situations such as severe weather and other concerns to public safety.

The CRTC says it wants to improve the accessibility of alerts by reviewing how they are distributed in Canada, including whether they should be available in languages that reflect local communities.

The commission is also reviewing the current testing schedule, potential wireless public alerting gaps across the country, and the accessibility of the system for persons with disabilities.

The system, used by emergency management authorities across Canada, is a shared responsibility between federal, provincial and territorial governments and agencies.

The CRTC requires cellphone, cable and satellite television providers, along with radio and television broadcasters, to distribute emergency alerts to the public.

Members of the public can submit feedback to the CRTC until Oct. 14 through online forms, written letters or via fax.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

