Politics

Alberta Next panel hearings on public concerns with Ottawa begin this week

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announcing the "New North America Initiative", led by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announcing the "New North America Initiative", led by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 16, 2025. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
Premier Danielle Smith’s hand-picked panel hearing how to fix relations with the federal government is set to get down to work this week with back-to-back town halls.

On Tuesday, Smith and the 15 other members of the Alberta Next panel will be in Red Deer in the first stop on their tour to hear from residents on concerns with the federal government.

On Wednesday, they will hear feedback in from the Edmonton region at a town hall in Sherwood Park.

Tickets for both events sold out fast.

Smith has said she believes in a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada, and that the Alberta Next panel is simply a vehicle to get Ottawa to address Albertans’ grievances.

But Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has dismissed the panel as a way for Smith to curry favour with extreme elements of her United Conservative Party to keep them from splintering off.

Nenshi says his caucus members will be knocking on doors and hosting town halls in a tour he calls Better Together to explore ways Albertans can help build a strong future for all Canadians within a united country.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

