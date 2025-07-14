Alberta Next panel hearings on public concerns with Ottawa begin this week

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Danielle Smith’s hand-picked panel hearing how to fix relations with the federal government is set to get down to work this week with back-to-back town halls.

On Tuesday, Smith and the 15 other members of the Alberta Next panel will be in Red Deer in the first stop on their tour to hear from residents on concerns with the federal government.

On Wednesday, they will hear feedback in from the Edmonton region at a town hall in Sherwood Park.

Tickets for both events sold out fast.

Smith has said she believes in a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada, and that the Alberta Next panel is simply a vehicle to get Ottawa to address Albertans’ grievances.

But Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has dismissed the panel as a way for Smith to curry favour with extreme elements of her United Conservative Party to keep them from splintering off.

Nenshi says his caucus members will be knocking on doors and hosting town halls in a tour he calls Better Together to explore ways Albertans can help build a strong future for all Canadians within a united country.

— More to come…