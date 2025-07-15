Ontario trustee has ignored requests to repay share of $145K Italy trip, government says

Send this page to someone via email

The government says an Ontario school board trustee has not acknowledged requests to repay more than $11,000 in expenses from a controversial trip to Italy, despite a threat from the Minister of Education to “fire” him if he does not settle up.

Last July, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board trustee Mark Watson was one of four elected education officials who went on a trip to Italy to purchase artwork.

The total cost of the trip was roughly $45,000, with a further $100,000 spent on artwork. The overseas mission sparked widespread outrage and led to an apology from the board.

The government ordered an official investigation into the trip.

It revealed several expenses, including a visit by the four trustees to an Italian Michelin star restaurant where they ordered four courses priced at €126.00 each, along with €216 on wine. Managing the fallout of the trip cost another $63,000 in legal fees.

In December, after the public furor, the four trustees agreed to repay around $12,000 each. Each signed up for payment plans of roughly $130 to $250, stretching their final repayment deadlines to between 2026 and 2028.

After he was appointed minister of education in March, however, Calandra said he wouldn’t accept the long-term repayments. He ordered the trustees to repay the full amount by May 23, 2025.

The minister’s office confirmed to Global News on Monday afternoon three of the four trustees met that deadline. They said that Watson, however, has not completed his repayment or responded to any attempts from the government to contact him.

Speaking at the end of June, Calandra said he had outlined a clear threat to Watson if the money was not repaid in full.

“We are still waiting on one trustee who has made the decision he is not going to be repaying the cost of his trip,” the education minister said on June 27.

“As I said last time to this trustee, you have an opportunity to pay back, but if he has not paid back, I will be bringing forward legislation, and I will vacate that seat. And I will fire that trustee. I will not allow parents and students to be shortchanged.”

The ministry’s report shows, as of March 6, Watson had repaid $1,216.71 of $12,370. It is not clear if he has made any payments since that date.

Watson did not respond to questions from Global News sent through his contact form on the school board’s website and to his campaign email address.

Calandra said he thought Watson should be removed from his post — to which he was elected in 2022.

“Teachers going to Dollarama to buy (supplies) while this guy refuses to pay back his $11,000. And a former educator at that!” Calandra said.

“I think he deserves to be fired if he doesn’t do the right thing.”

The Ontario legislature is not set to resume until Oct. 20, 2025, meaning Calandra will not be able to table legislation to potentially remove Watson before then.