Sports

Paul Coffey will not return as Oilers assistant coach, Schwartz out as goaltending coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 2:04 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey talks players during practice before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers, in Edmonton on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey talks players during practice before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers, in Edmonton on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hall of Fame defenceman Paul Coffey will not be behind the Edmonton Oilers bench next season, and the NHL club is moving on from goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz.

The Oilers announced the moves Monday, which included the addition of Paul McFarland, Peter Aubry and Conor Allen to their coaching staff. Aubrey takes over as goaltending coach, while McFarland will serve as an assistant coach, and Allen will handle team skills.

The club said Coffey will return to his role as a special adviser to ownership and hockey operations after having a more hands-on role last season, working with the defence as assistant coach.

His role on the bench will be filled by the 39-year-old McFarland spent last season as head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.

He makes his return to the NHL after working as an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken for three seasons (2021-24). He also spent time as an assistant with the Florida Panthers (2017-19) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2019-20).

Schwartz had been Edmonton’s goaltending coach since 2014. While the Oilers made it to back-to-back Stanley Cup finals over the past two years, the inconsistent play of their goaltenders in the post-season became an area of concern.

They will aim for more stability under the 48-year-old Aubry, who spent two seasons as an associate coach at Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA).

He spent eight seasons (2015-16 to 2023-24) as the Chicago Blackhawks’ developmental goaltending coach as well as the goaltending coach for the team’s AHL affiliate in Rockford.

Allen, 35, spent last season with the United States’ U17 team and has also recently worked in a skill development role with the Sioux City Musketeers.

The Oilers also confirmed contract extensions for assistant coach Mark Stuart and video coach Noah Segall.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

