Politics

Feds seek Canadians’ input on fall budget with public consultations

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney questioned by Conservatives about decision to delay federal budget'
Carney questioned by Conservatives about decision to delay federal budget
RELATED: Carney questioned by Conservatives about decision to delay federal budget – May 28, 2025
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is looking for feedback from Canadians on national security and defence spending and fortifying the Canadian economy amid an ongoing trade war as he prepares to deliver a federal budget in the fall.

Champagne launched consultations for that budget Monday that will run through the end of August.

The government says the consultations will focus on bringing costs down for Canadians.

Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada poised to lead on global stage, confirms plans for a fall a budget'
Carney says Canada poised to lead on global stage, confirms plans for a fall a budget
Prime Minister Mark Carney has been renewing his campaign message of spending less and investing more in recent weeks.

Last week Champagne sent letters to ministers asking most to cut program spending at their departments by 7.5 per cent in starting next spring, ramping up to 15 per cent in three years.

The federal budget is usually tabled in the spring but is coming later than usual this year, prompting some concerns from fiscal critics about the pace of spending and the size of the deficit.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

