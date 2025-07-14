Driver charged after vehicle carrying illegal migrants crashes at Canada-U.S. border: police

Authorities say they are looking for a group of migrants who were inside a vehicle that crashed near the Canada-U.S. border in southern Quebec on Sunday.
Police were called early Sunday to Hemmingford, Que., north of the New York border, where two SUVs collided, with one carrying two people and the other carrying at least 10.
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) says the 48-year-old driver of the vehicle carrying two people was arrested for impaired driving.
The individuals in the other SUV are believed to be migrants who were illegally crossing the border from the U.S., according to the SQ.
Four of them were transported to hospital, while the other six to eight people fled the scene on foot.
The four people brought to hospital have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
On Sunday, the SQ said it was working alongside the RCMP to track down the people who fled, but on Monday, it said it would be cutting back its search efforts.
