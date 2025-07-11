Lethbridge continuing process of utilizing police body-worn cameras

Send this page to someone via email

Following a provincial mandate for police services in Alberta to begin using body-worn cameras, the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has requested funding from the City of Lethbridge.

During Thursday’s Economic and Finance Standing Policy Committee (SPC), LPS and Lethbridge Police Commission representatives outlined a future funding plan to manage the process of adding these cameras to their service.

“We all know the best evidence is what you capture on video, audio and all those other components that this technology will bring,” said LPS police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh.

While the cameras are, according to Mehdizadeh, a good thing, they do come at a price. LPS requested more than $500,000 in 2025 and an additional $900,000 in 2026, though some grant funding of over $200,000 is expected during eligible years, including 2026.

Further, LPS anticipates they will need over $700,000 in 2027 and 2028, and nearly $1 million in 2029.

“We would have wanted the province to contribute more financially,” said Noella Piquette, chair of the Lethbridge Police Commission. “But, that doesn’t mean that they won’t in the future. For now, the sum that they’ve provided we know, they know, and the police service knows that it’s not enough to support this, but we’ll find a way. This is provincially mandated and we’ll meet the request.”

In the interim, the Economic and Finance SPC voted in favour of moving the request to city council for future consideration.

“I think it’s welcome news for the department and all the citizens in Lethbridge. Use of technology is, right now, becoming more and more critical in our service delivery and ensuring transparency,” said Mehdizadeh.

The cameras are not required for every police officer, but Piquette says ‘front-facing’ officers will be receiving them in due course.

“It will be utilized for essential services.”

In her eyes, the cameras could even help de-escalate hostile situations that officers may find themselves in during duty, helping create a safer environment for everyone involved.

“I certainly see an advantage with body-worn cameras. Perhaps it will deter some of the escalation of violence. When someone is upset at the situation and the police force comes in, perhaps they will not resort to yelling and screaming or trying to hurt them because they know that their own actions are being recorded.”

Even so, she says the price is steep, even if she fully supports the need for cameras.

“The sticker-shock is always sharp and painful but we’re very hopeful that the province will help to contribute and that city council will support this.”

With the SPC’s motion passing, Lethbridge city council will consider the request at a future date before voting on it.