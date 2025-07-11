Alberta, Ottawa putting $203M to building over 2,300 new affordable housing units

See more sharing options

Alberta and Ottawa have signed off on $203 million for new affordable housing projects across the province.

Provincial Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says the joint funding will go toward 25 projects and see more than 2,300 units built.

Nixon says the projects range from housing for young adults and students in downtown Edmonton to units in Calgary for those facing homelessness.

He says this round of funding keeps the province on track to meet its goal of creating 82,000 units by 2031.

Federal Prairies Economic Development Minister Eleanor Olszewski says the funding is an example of what can happen when governments work together.

She says beyond building homes for those in need, the funding will create jobs and boost Canada’s housing industry.

“That includes Canadian technology, using Canadian employees, Canadian workers and relying on Canadian lumber,” Olszewski said at a Friday news conference in Edmonton.

“It’s also about building a stronger Canada, where every partner — federal, provincial — is pulling in the same direction.”