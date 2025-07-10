Manitoba’s police watchdog investigating after officer kills dog on First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The agency tasked with investigating Manitoba’s police says it’s looking into the shooting death of a dog on a First Nation.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says an officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service went to make an arrest Wednesday at a house on Swan Lake First Nation, southwest of Winnipeg.

No arrest was made, but the officer was bitten by a dog while leaving the home.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The agency says the officer returned a short time later and shot and killed the dog.

It asks witnesses or anyone with information to contact the unit.

No further details were provided, as the investigation is ongoing.