Crime

Manitoba’s police watchdog investigating after officer kills dog on First Nation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2025 1:36 pm
1 min read
The agency tasked with investigating Manitoba’s police says it’s looking into the shooting death of a dog on a First Nation.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says an officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service went to make an arrest Wednesday at a house on Swan Lake First Nation, southwest of Winnipeg.

No arrest was made, but the officer was bitten by a dog while leaving the home.

The agency says the officer returned a short time later and shot and killed the dog.

It asks witnesses or anyone with information to contact the unit.

No further details were provided, as the investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

