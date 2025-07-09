First Nations call for Ontario environment minister’s resignation

Send this page to someone via email

Several dozen First Nations in Ontario are calling for the resignation of the province’s environment minister after he asked the federal government to not reintroduce a bill that would enshrine clean drinking water rights in law.

Last month, Todd McCarthy and Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wrote to federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin asking her to move away from legislation that they say would delay project development and undermine competitiveness.

They singled out Bill C-61, legislation introduced in the last Parliament that sought to ensure First Nations have access to clean drinking water and can protect fresh water sources on their territories.

The bill faced a lengthy committee process but was not passed into law before Parliament was prorogued earlier this year, and Dabrusin said last week that her government plans to reintroduce it.

Anishinabek Nation Grand Chief Linda Debassige says she is shocked and disappointed that McCarthy would oppose the codification in law of First Nations’ right to clean drinking water.

McCarthy’s office says the intention of the letter was to make clear that Ottawa needs to ensure a regulatory environment that supports economic growth, adding that Ontario has always supported clean drinking water in all First Nations.