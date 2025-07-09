Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

First Nations call for Ontario environment minister’s resignation

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2025 5:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford’s approval rating drops amid Bill 5 backlash'
Doug Ford’s approval rating drops amid Bill 5 backlash
WATCH: Doug Ford's approval rating drops amid Bill 5 backlash – Jun 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Several dozen First Nations in Ontario are calling for the resignation of the province’s environment minister after he asked the federal government to not reintroduce a bill that would enshrine clean drinking water rights in law.

Last month, Todd McCarthy and Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wrote to federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin asking her to move away from legislation that they say would delay project development and undermine competitiveness.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They singled out Bill C-61, legislation introduced in the last Parliament that sought to ensure First Nations have access to clean drinking water and can protect fresh water sources on their territories.

The bill faced a lengthy committee process but was not passed into law before Parliament was prorogued earlier this year, and Dabrusin said last week that her government plans to reintroduce it.

Trending Now

Anishinabek Nation Grand Chief Linda Debassige says she is shocked and disappointed that McCarthy would oppose the codification in law of First Nations’ right to clean drinking water.

Story continues below advertisement

McCarthy’s office says the intention of the letter was to make clear that Ottawa needs to ensure a regulatory environment that supports economic growth, adding that Ontario has always supported clean drinking water in all First Nations.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices