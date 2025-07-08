Measles exposure reported at B.C. prenatal clinic

Send this page to someone via email

People who attended a prenatal clinic in Fort St. John, B.C., have been told they may have been exposed to measles.

The Northern Health Authority says in a statement on social media that the exposure happened on June 27, between 10:30 a.m. from 1:15 p.m.

The authority says people who may have been exposed need to monitor for symptoms, including fever and rash.

2:09 Growing concern in B.C. interior over measles cases

It advises that they seek medical attention if they experience severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, confusion, persistent high fever or dehydration.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says about 100 cases of measles have been reported in the province so far this year and more than two-thirds of those were in the Northern Health region.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said last month that since that province’s outbreak began last fall, six babies were born with congenital measles — meaning they were infected in the womb through unvaccinated mothers — and one infant died.