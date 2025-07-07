Menu

Crime

Teen driver arrested, facing drug charge after Manitoba traffic stop, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 3:27 pm
1 min read
A 17-year-old from Crane River First Nation is facing a charge of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking after he was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop.

Manitoba RCMP said they were conducting traffic stops on Road 481 in the community when an unregistered pickup truck evaded being pulled over and drove into a nearby driveway.

Police said the driver got out of the truck with a bag over his shoulder and tried to walk away from police.

He was arrested and found to be in possession of cash and individual packages of cocaine and marijuana, police allege.

The teen was charged and released with a court date in future.

