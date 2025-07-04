Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan athlete captures silver at Muay Thai World Festival

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 7:26 pm
1 min read
Cameron Billy (right) and his father Riley Billy (left) pose for a picture in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Cameron Billy (right) and his father Riley Billy (left) pose for a picture in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Andrew Benson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After only two and a half years of training, Moose Jaw’s Cameron Billy is competing on the world’s largest Muay Thai stage.

The 19-year-old control jiu jitsu and WBC Muay Thai Canada competitor recently competed in Italy at the Muay Thai World Festival, where he fought his way to a silver medal.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has more on the once in a lifetime trip, the love he felt when he returned home.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

Cameron Billy is a silver medalist at the WBC Muay Thai World Festival View image in full screen
Cameron Billy is a silver medalist at the WBC Muay Thai World Festival. Courtesy of Billy Bongoechea
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices