Saskatchewan athlete captures silver at Muay Thai World Festival

After only two and a half years of training, Moose Jaw’s Cameron Billy is competing on the world’s largest Muay Thai stage.

The 19-year-old control jiu jitsu and WBC Muay Thai Canada competitor recently competed in Italy at the Muay Thai World Festival, where he fought his way to a silver medal.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has more on the once in a lifetime trip, the love he felt when he returned home.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.