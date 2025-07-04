Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, another injured after collision on Ontario highway

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 3:57 pm
1 min read
One person is dead another is in hospital after a collision on Highway 9 on July 4, 2025. View image in full screen
One person is dead another is in hospital after a collision on Highway 9 on July 4, 2025. Global News / Adam Dabrowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person has died and another is in hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 9, north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to the area of Highway 9, east of Highway 400, around King City, Ont., on Friday afternoon to respond to a crash.

OPP said in a post on X that parts of Highway 9 and Weston Road were both closed to deal with a serious vehicle collision.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers later confirmed one person had died and another was in hospital, adding two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Click to play video: 'Ontario man found dead in car crash was assaulted, kidnapped: OPP'
Ontario man found dead in car crash was assaulted, kidnapped: OPP
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices