1 dead, another injured after collision on Ontario highway

One person has died and another is in hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 9, north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to the area of Highway 9, east of Highway 400, around King City, Ont., on Friday afternoon to respond to a crash.

OPP said in a post on X that parts of Highway 9 and Weston Road were both closed to deal with a serious vehicle collision.

Officers later confirmed one person had died and another was in hospital, adding two vehicles were involved in the collision.