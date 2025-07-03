‘Political petting zoo’: Politicians gather to flip pancakes at Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

The first political pancakes have been flipped as party leaders from around Canada gather for the Calgary Stampede.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek led an early morning crowd through a series of “Yahoos” to herald the start of the rodeo that dubs itself The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

View image in full screen The traditional ‘First Flip’ pancake breakfast that took place Thursday morning on the Stephen Avenue Mall, mark the official start of Stampede season in the city. Global News

The 10-day event is an annual staple for politicos of all stripes as they hit what’s commonly known as the summer barbecue circuit.

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says he calls Stampede a “political petting zoo” and to get away from that, he says he has encouraged his caucus to visit every church pancake breakfast they can.

Gondek says she has nearly 20 events scheduled for Thursday, and that number will only climb over the next 10 days.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are expected to be in the city as well.

View image in full screen A huge crowd of people gathered on the Stephen Avenue mall in Calgary on Thursday morning for the ‘First Flip’ pancake breakfast to help kick off the 2025 Calgary Stampede festivities. Global News

Canadian country superstar Shania Twain will also help kick off the 10 days of festivities as the parade marshall for the 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade.

Global Calgary will be the official broadcaster of this year’s parade and you can tune it to watch our special broadcast starting on Friday, July 4, at 8:45 a.m..

Global News Morning’s Blake Lough and Leslie Horton along with Jeff McArthur of Corus Entertainment’s ‘The Morning Show’ will have all the action for you from this year’s route, including the showcase of colourful floats, majestic horses and high-energy marching bands.

With files from Global News.