Edmonton Oilers trade Viktor Arvidsson to Boston Bruins for draft pick

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt left-winger Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL entry draft.

The Oilers announced the deal just before the league’s free agency period began on Tuesday.

Arvidsson, 32, had 15 goals and 12 assists in 67 regular-season games for Edmonton last season, and added another seven points (two goals, five assists) in 15 playoff appearances before the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound Swedish forward signed with Edmonton as a free agent in July 2024 following stints with the L.A. Kings and Nashville Predators.

Arvidsson was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2014 draft and has amassed 194 goals and 195 assists over 613 regular-season games.

The move frees up US$4-million in cap space for an Oilers team that inked defenceman Evan Bouchard to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million on Monday. Edmonton’s superstar captain Connor McDavid is also now eligible for an extension.