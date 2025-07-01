Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Crash sends bus into front yard in Surrey

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted July 1, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
A TransLink bus is seen in the front yard of a home. View image in full screen
A TransLink bus is seen in the front yard of a home following a collision with a pickup truck at the intersection of of 132 Street and 88 Avenue in Surrey, B.C., on July 1, 2025. Global News
A crash between a bus and a pickup truck has partially shut down a major intersection in Surrey, B.C., after the collision sent the bus into the front yard of a home.

Surrey police say the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of 132 Street and 88 Avenue.

The bus jumped the curb and knocked over a streetlight before lodging itself into the bushes of the corner home’s yard.

One person was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Northbound lanes on 132 Street have been temporarily shut down as police investigate and the bus is removed.

Metro Vancouver Transit police are now leading the investigation.

