Crash sends bus into front yard in Surrey

A crash between a bus and a pickup truck has partially shut down a major intersection in Surrey, B.C., after the collision sent the bus into the front yard of a home.
Surrey police say the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of 132 Street and 88 Avenue.
The bus jumped the curb and knocked over a streetlight before lodging itself into the bushes of the corner home’s yard.
One person was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.
Northbound lanes on 132 Street have been temporarily shut down as police investigate and the bus is removed.
Metro Vancouver Transit police are now leading the investigation.
