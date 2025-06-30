Menu

Three people dead in two southeastern Manitoba crashes

Posted June 30, 2025 11:10 pm
It was a deadly weekend on Manitoba roads as RCMP are investigating two fatal crashes which killed three people.

On Friday afternoon, police say two vehicles collided on St. Labre Road near the community of St. Labre. Officers say a truck was driving south on the road when a minivan heading north veered into the southbound lane after a curve in the road and collided with the truck. The minivan was sent into a small creek.

The driver of the minivan, a 39-year-old woman, and an 11-year-old girl in the passenger seat were pronounced dead. A 10-year-old girl, also a passenger in the minivan was taken to hospital with minor physical injuries.

The truck driver, a 72-year-old man, was not injured.

And then on Monday at around midnight, two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 12 near Highway 303 in the RM of Hanover.

A 22-year-old man from Steinbach was pronounced dead while a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable.

