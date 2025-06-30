Rescue services want hikers to be fully prepared for Grouse Grind

With the hot and sunny weather here, first responders are reminding mountain goers that the Grouse Grind is not an easy hike and to be prepared in every way possible.
District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to Grouse Mountain early Monday morning after a 61-year-old man fell while on the Grouse Grind.
He suffered from an ankle and hip injury, resulting in rescue services carrying him down the mountain.
Capt. Brent Steacy says people think “it’s so close to the city that it’s an easy walk.”
“It’s a steep hike, it’s not a walk in the park,” he said.
Being properly prepared for the trek up the grind is key.
“A good solid hiking boot with a Vibram sole,” he said.
“The mountain’s temperature can be very different from the bottom to the top, so come prepared.”
The fire captain also says it is “super important to bring enough water to stay hydrated.”
Officers include that the man who was rescued did nothing wrong and are encouraging people to call emergency lines if there is any problem on the mountain.
“We’re more than happy to come out and help, best as we can, and we do it quite often here on Grouse Mountain.”
