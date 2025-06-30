Alberta government seeking advice to tackle violence and aggression in schools

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government is seeking advice to address violence and aggression in schools.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says it’s a serious problem as learning disruptions and mental health concerns are becoming more and more common.

Nicolaides says a team of 20 education system officials and teachers will develop potential policy options and solutions over the next six months.

He says some of the recommendations could be implemented as soon as the fall.

Alberta School Boards Association president Marilyn Dennis says students often have complex needs that are best supported through psychologists, counsellors and other health professionals.

Dennis says the advisory group is a positive step and finding new ways to support students and teachers in the classroom is critical work that needs to be done.

Nicolaides said Monday that he’s heard concerns from teachers who have experienced violence in their classrooms, but he doesn’t think hiring more educational assistants is the only solution.

“Different groups have different perspectives and different ideas about what to do,” he said.

“We need to put everybody together — government, our partners — and figure out what the practical next steps are actually going to be.”