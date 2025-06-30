New proposal calls for B.C. grizzly on Texada Island to be moved to Bute Inlet

Send this page to someone via email

First Nations on British Columbia’s coast are coming together with a new proposal aimed at relocating the grizzly bear who’s been making his home on Texada Island for more than a month.

The latest pitch would see the bear, now dubbed Tex, moved to Bute Inlet, about 100 kilometres northwest of the island.

“It’s a pretty remote area of the province… there’s hardly any humans there, so the bear will have lots of room to roam,” said Homalco First Nation Chief Darren Blaney.

“We have busy bear tours up there as well, and we have a salmon-enhancement facility up there and it creates a lot of food for the bears.”

There have been several proposals to trap and move the bear, and Texada Islanders have even privately fundraised to cover the cost of relocating him.

The B.C. government, however, has resisted the idea, telling Global News that because the bear has already been moved twice the chances of a successful third move are low and it is no longer a candidate for relocation.

Nicholas Scapaillati, executive director of the Grizzly Bear Society, argues Tex just hasn’t been given the right opportunity.

“This is a young male who is at that age where he’s looking for a mate. He’s looking for new territory and he’s been driven out of his territory where he was born.. Part of that’s genetic, it’s his drive to leave and part of it’s his mom,” he said.

“He was relocated to his home range in the past, and so now we’re looking at something that’s setting him up for success in a new territory.”

Both the Grizzly Bear Society and the First Nations whose territory are involved say the initiative is also an opportunity for the province to advance reconciliation by incorporating Indigenous knowledge into land management and conservation decisions.

“Reconciliation can’t be just something you say on TV. It has to be some action to that,” Blaney said.

“Because you’re respecting government, you’re respecting culture and respecting food sovereignty and, you know, part of our culture is the bears in our territory.”

Blaney said there were plans to meet with the province on Monday, and again later in the week, and that he was hopeful they could reach an accommodation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship was non-committal.

“The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship is aware of this plan, and there are ongoing conversations between First Nations and the Grizzly Bear Foundation,” it said.

In the meantime, conservation officers have visited Texada Island and are providing public safety and attractant management advice to residents.

It’s the type of conversation Scapillati says will become increasingly necessary as bear habitat is destroyed or encroached on by humans.

“It’s the responsibility of these communities to learn to coexist,” he said.

“And Texada is doing a great job. They’ve got a community board set up, and the community’s coming together and having that discussion — and that’s really important, they’re the ones that will determine the fate of Tex until the province and First Nations can come together with this new plan.”